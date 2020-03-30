REO SPEEDWAGON Appears In NETFLIX's 'Ozark'

Classic rock band REO SPEEDWAGON appears in an episode of Netflix's award-winning drama "Ozark" this season. The episode (Season 3, Episode 3), "Kevin Cronin Was Here", written by Miki Johnson, is named for REO SPEEDWAGON's iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin.

Cronin said: "We are big fans of 'Ozark' here in the Cronin house, and have been waiting patiently for Season 3. The family will be snuggling up and going on a major 'Ozark' binge this weekend. Be safe and take care."

"Ozark" follows the story of a financial adviser, Marty (Jason Bateman), who drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. On "Ozark"'s Season 3 — it's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.

The new season stars Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award winner Julia Garner, Emmy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series from MRC Television was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by Cronin since 1972, REO SPEEDWAGON's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On The Run". That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted diamond award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

Today, REO SPEEDWAGON has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan favorites such as "In Your Letter", "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Time For Me To Fly", "Roll With The Changes" the aforementioned "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On The Run".

Photo credit: Randee St. Nicholas