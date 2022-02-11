REO SPEEDWAGON And STYX Add 10 Shows To Co-Headline U.S. Summer 'Live & Unzoomed' Tour With LOVERBOY

Due to overwhelming fan requests, 10 new dates have been added to STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON's "Live & UnZoomed" co-headlining summer '22 tour. With special guest LOVERBOY, the legendary Midwest rockers will now bring their epic rock 'n' roll show to 45 cities across the nation. Produced by Live Nation, the "Live & UnZoomed" tour kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena and will now draw to a close on September 18 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine (see below for the complete routing).

In December, the bands unveiled the tour with a hilarious video and have now released an additional clip, including outtakes from the original, for the new dates.

General public tickets for the new "Live & UnZoomed" dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. "Live & UnZoomed" tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

"Live & UnZoomed" tour dates:

May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 01 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (STYX closing)

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 04 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp. Styx

Jun. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 08 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (STYX closing)

Jun. 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (STYX closing)

Jun. 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jun. 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jul. 08 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (STYX closing)

Jul. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jul. 16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (STYX closing)

Jul. 24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 05 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (STYX closing)

Aug. 08 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (STYX closing)

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion (STYX closing)

Aug. 16 - Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage (STYX closing)

Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (STYX closing)

Aug. 20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (STYX closing)

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

New dates:

Sep. 03 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Sep. 04 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Sep. 06 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Sep. 09 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp (STYX closing)

Sep. 10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake (STYX closing)

Sep. 13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (STYX closing)

Sep. 14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Sep. 16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp (STYX closing)

Sep. 17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion (STYX closing)

Sep. 18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO SPEEDWAGON's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run". That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted diamond award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

From 1977 to 1989, REO SPEEDWAGON released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher. REO SPEEDWAGON has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "Ridin' The Storm Out", "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Time For Me To Fly", "Roll With The Changes", "Keep On Loving You", "Take It On the Run" and many, many more.

REO SPEEDWAGON remained busy throughout the pandemic before the band was able to return to the road. Beginning in April 2020, Cronin began a series of webisodes from his home titled "Songs & Stories From Camp Cronin". Consisting of anecdotes and acoustic performances from him and his family, the series posted 24 episodes. Cronin and members of REO gave back over the past 16 months by participating in charity events for St. Jude Children's Hospital, Marilou and Mark Hamill's USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative, John Oates's "Oates Song Fest", "Stars To The Rescue," Acoustic-4-A-Cure, and more. Additionally, while Cronin began keeping a journal of the band's 2016 U.K. tour, he never stopped writing and recently submitted what turned out to be his life story, as well as his telling of REO SPEEDWAGON's history. He says, "Putting out an autobiography is risky. Once it's out there's nowhere to hide!" More information on his autobiography will be released shortly.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of "Crash Of The Crown", STYX's new "masterpiece" studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The multi-platinum rockers — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) — released their 17th album June 18, 2021 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD on digital platforms. They released more new music on September 17, 2021, "The Same Stardust" EP, originally sold as part of Record Store Day (June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one ("The Same Stardust" and "Age Of Entropia"), as well as five live performances on side two of some of STYX's classic hits previously heard during their "Styx Fix" livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including "Mr. Roboto", "Man In The Wilderness", "Miss America", "Radio Silence" and "Renegade". It's available worldwide on all digital platforms.

For more than 40 years, LOVERBOY has been "Working For The Weekend" (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean — both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene — at Calgary's Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, LOVERBOY still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.

With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, LOVERBOY has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling "Get Lucky", and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983's "Keep It Up" and 1985's "Lovin' Every Minute Of It". Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem "Working For The Weekend", such arena rock staples as "Lovin' Every Minute of It", "This Could Be the Night", "Hot Girls In Love", "The Kid Is Hot Tonite", "Notorious", "Turn Me Loose", "When It's Over", "Heaven In Your Eyes" and "Queen Of The Broken Hearts". In March 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards show in Vancouver.

