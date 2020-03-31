RELAPSE RECORDS Launches Series Of Previously Unreleased DEATH Live Recordings

Relapse Records has launched "Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series".
At a moment when the world has been forced to push pause on live music, Relapse Records and the DEATH estate have pulled together to launch a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the legendary band.
Says Relapse: "We at Relapse sincerely hope to see you all at a concert, festival, or a stage sooner than later. Until then, the label will release a new DEATH concert every other week across all digital platforms throughout the coming months to tide us all over. The first of this series, 'Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - Montreal '95' is available now.
"The 'On Stage Series' collection unearths various DEATH performances across the United States, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and more. Whether its an underground, old-school rager upon the release of 'Scream Bloody Gore' in '87, or a tour-de-force in California circa '95 on the 'Symbolic' tour, we hope you revisit DEATH with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive at this time!"
DEATH mainman Chuck Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.
In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.
