March 22, 2022 0 Comments

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame later this month. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records.

The CHILI PEPPERS star will be unveiled by George Clinton, who produced the band's 1985 record "Freaky Styley", alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest and Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement: "Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk Of Fame family."

The honor will come one day before the release of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' new album, "Unlimited Love". Due on April 1 via Warner, the band's first new LP with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" was once again produced by Rick Rubin who previously worked on "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" (1991), "Californication" (1999), "By The Way" (2002) and the aforementioned "Stadium Arcadium".

Frusciante originally joined RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS following the death of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988. This lineup recorded two highly successful albums that brought the group mainstream popularity: "Mother's Milk" and "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Sadly, Frusciante fell into a deep heroin addiction that caused him to leave the band while touring to support "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Frusciante rejoined CHILI PEPPERS six years later, playing on 1999 album "Californication", 2002's "By The Way" and 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" before quitting the band again in September 2009.

Photo credit: Sandy Kim

