RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, NINE INCH NAILS, SLIPKNOT And KISS To Headline LOUDER THAN LIFE 2022 Festival

When the 2021 edition of Louder Than Life concluded last September, local newspaper LEO Weekly pondered, "How will DWP top this for Louder Than Life 2022? I don't know, but I'm looking forward to seeing you all there again for it."

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have found a way to do just that with an incredible lineup for 2022, announced today, that will make Louder Than Life even larger than life this fall, September 22-25, at its home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, Kentucky.

The massive list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, headlined by RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS in one of their first shows back with all four original members, NINE INCH NAILS, SLIPKNOT and KISS, with additional must-see performances from SHINEDOWN, ROB ZOMBIE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE IN CHAINS (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), ALICE COOPER, INCUBUS, EVANESCENCE, LAMB OF GOD, TENACIOUS D, YUNGBLUD, CHEVELLE, PAPA ROACH, HALESTORM, MASTODON, IN THIS MOMENT, THE PRETTY RECKLESS and many more.

Passes are on sale now for $10 down (through March 31) at www.louderthanlifefestival.com.

Says Clown (M. Shawn Crahan) from SLIPKNOT: "This is how you do festivals right. Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists. SLIPKNOT is excited to share the stage with NINE INCH NAILS, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we'll see you in Louisville."

LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe adds: "We look forward to returning to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2022 and this time to share the stage with KISS, SLIPKNOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, NINE INCH NAILS, and of course our Richmond, VA buddies in GWAR."

The current Louder Than Life lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, September 22:

NINE INCH NAILS

BRING ME THE HORIZON

EVANESCENCE

HALESTORM

TENACIOUS D

YUNGBLUD

HIGHLY SUSPECT

MINISTRY

NOTHING MORE

BARONESS

SPIRITBOX

APOCALYPTICA

DOROTHY

DON BROCO

NEW YEARS DAY

PLUSH

LILITH CZAR

MAGGIE LINDEMANN

TAIPEI HOUSTON

THE DEAD DEADS

MOTHICA

SUPERBLOOM

EVA UNDER FIRE

OXYMORRONS

Friday, September 23:

SLIPKNOT

SHINEDOWN

LAMB OF GOD

MASTODON

IN THIS MOMENT

MESHUGGAH

CLUTCH

JINJER

GWAR

IN FLAMES

HELMET

POORSTACY

CROWN THE EMPIRE

DED

ALL GOOD THINGS

AMIGO THE DEVIL

VENDED

MIKE'S DEAD

IF I DIE FIRST

ORBIT CULTURE

THE LUKA STATE

EGO KILL TALENT

THE NATIVE HOWL

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE

Saturday, September 24:

KISS

ROB ZOMBIE

ALICE COOPER

CHEVELLE

GHOSTEMANE

JERRY CANTRELL

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

BODY COUNT

SEVENDUST

MAMMOTH WVH

WE CAME AS ROMANS

AIRBOURNE

CHERRY BOMBS

ILL NIÑO

TETRARCH

NITA STRAUSS

AGAINST THE CURRENT

WARGASM

TRASH BOAT

SHAMAN'S HARVEST

SOLENCE

DROPOUT KINGS

BLOODYWOOD

Sunday, September 25:

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

ALICE IN CHAINS

INCUBUS

PAPA ROACH

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

ARCHITECTS

BAD RELIGION

ACTION BRONSON

THE STRUTS

JELLY ROLL

DIRTY HONEY

ANTIFLAG

THE JOY FORMIDABLE

BAYSIDE

THE WARNING

ROYAL & THE SERPENT

CAROLESDAUGHTER

RADKEY

THE MYSTERINES

CROWN LANDS

AEIR

THE ALIVE

AS YOU WERE

Known as the world's largest rock 'n' roll whiskey festival, in addition to music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy four days of award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

Louder Than Life Weekend General Admission passes start at $249.50 plus fees and Weekend VIP passes start at $629.50 plus fees. There are also a very limited number of Weekend Top Shelf VIP Passes remaining, beginning at $1,329.50 plus fees. For Single Day passes, GA starts at $99.50 plus fees while VIP starts at $219.50 plus fees. Layaway options are available for only $10 down through March 31, with payments amortized through July.

Tent and RV camping options are also available and include in and out festival privileges. The Louder Than Life campgrounds are adjacent to the festival grounds. Advance parking passes can also be purchased for single days and the full weekend.

Louder Than Life VIP passes offers fans the opportunity for the ultimate festival experience. VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative Louder Than Life VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the Louder Than Life VIP grounds. VIPs will relax in the covered VIP Lounge, including a dedicated bar, comfortable lounge seating, and live audio/video streams of the main stages. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private locker rentals with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), and air-conditioned, premium restroom facilities.

Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP purchasers will receive the full rock star experience. In addition to VIP area access and the amazing details outlined above, Top Shelf VIPs will have exclusive access to an enclosed, air-conditioned lounge with a private, hosted bar, comfortable seating, and live audio/video streams of the main stages, plus, a bird's eye view of the main stage from the elevated, shaded viewing platform. Pass holders will enjoy all-inclusive beer, cocktails, and wine at dedicated bars throughout the Top Shelf area, exclusive ultra-premium, single-barrel bourbon offerings (for additional purchase), plus complimentary hors d'oeuvres and curated bites from Anthony Lamas of Seviche. In addition, Top Shelf VIPs will have access to free Wi-Fi, a main stage viewing area, dedicated locker rentals with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private, premium restrooms, and a dedicated guest services team.

Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of America's largest independent producers of destination music festivals. Since debuting in 2014, Louder Than Life has continued to develop and grow. For 2021, festival organizers added a fourth day, with the festival kicking off on Thursday.

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

