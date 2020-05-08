RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' FLEA Completes Unfinished Recordings By RIVER PHOENIX

Two previously unreleased songs from his ALEKA'S ATTIC, a band led by late actor River Phoenix, will be made available this summer. The original songs will now also include new bass lines by one of River's close friends, Flea of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS.

The two tracks will be released digitally and on 10-inch vinyl through LaunchLeft, an artist alliance founded by River's sister and former ALEKA'S ATTIC bandmate Rain. They will be made available on August 23 in celebration of what would have been River's 50th birthday.

Rain released her debut solo album, "River", on the 26th anniversary of his death in 2019.

"Even though River's gone, he's been beside me all the time," Rain told Flood Magazine. "Going through the process of making a solo record, I realized the reason I had probably never done it before was because I couldn't think of what making music was like without River. I joined bands or started bands so I would have a buffer of not looking at the pain of not being with my number one collaborator ever again. When it finally dawned on me that I was going to name the album 'River', I realized he has to be part of my experience. I can't be Rain Phoenix without River. The record honored River, but it was about the universality of loss. By honoring River, I was connected to everyone."

River Phoenix became a star in movies like "Stand By Me", "My Own Private Idaho" and "Running On Empty" before dying of a drug overdose outside the Viper Room in Los Angeles on October 31, 1993.

Guitarist John Frusciante recently rejoined the CHILI PEPPERS after a 10-year absence, with the band in the midst of preparing a new album.

