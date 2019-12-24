RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' FLEA Comments On JOHN FRUSCIANTE's Return

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist Flea has commented on the return of guitarist John Frusciante and the departure of the latter's replacement, Josh Klinghoffer, after 10 years.

Less than two weeks ago, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS announced that they were parting ways with Klinghoffer, who played on the band's last two studio albums, 2011's "I'm With You" and 2016's "The Getaway".

When a fan wrote to Flea on Twitter that he "loved the two records with Josh! They were great! Happy to hear John is back though," the bassist thanked him and responded, "I love the records with Josh too. Josh is amazing. And a beautiful man too. And yes John is back. Nature moves and waves are for riding."

After another fan wrote about Klinghoffer, "I hope he knows we all love him very much and we're thankful for 10 years of magic and wonderment," Flea replied, "I know he feels it. We as a band feel the same way."

Frusciante joined RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS following the death of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988. This lineup recorded two highly successful albums that brought the group mainstream popularity: "Mother's Milk" and "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Sadly, Frusciante fell into a deep heroin addiction that caused him to leave the band while touring to support "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Frusciante rejoined CHILI PEPPERS six years later, playing on 1999 album "Californication", 2002's "By The Way" and 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" before quitting the band again in September 2009.

Frusciante last performed with RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS singer Anthony Kiedis and Flea at a 2016 benefit concert.

