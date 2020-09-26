RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Lists Hamptons Home For $15 Million

According to Realtor.com, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith has listed his house in Montauk, New York for $15 million. The gated property spans four acres and includes a main house with five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 4,750 square feet of living space. There is also a detached two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest cottage with its own entrance, as well as a kitchenette, and a heated saltwater pool in the backyard. Other notable outdoor features are a dining area, fire pit, and film screening area.
Smith and his wife Nancy also own a five-bedroom home in Malibu that they bought in 2006 for $8.6 million.
One of the most successful acts in rock history, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have sold more than 60 million albums, including five multi-platinum LPs, and won six Grammy Awards, including "Best Rock Album" for "Stadium Arcadium", "Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group" for "Dani California", "Best Rock Song" for "Scar Tissue", and "Best Hard Rock Performance With Vocal" for "Give It Away". The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.
Last year, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS welcomed guitarist John Frusciante back after a 10-year absence. Frusciante has played on five of the band's 11 studio albums, including their most critically and commercially successful LPs "Mother's Milk" (1989), "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" (1991) and "Californication" (1999).
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are currently working on their 12th studio album.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Selling $15M Spread in the Hamptons https://t.co/tzTPlDM5z9 pic.twitter.com/fZuNaROKn8
— James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate (@jkdanu) September 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith selling $15 million Hamptons spread https://t.co/cjufGmCnc6 pic.twitter.com/fZ3cevgTzz
— Mark B. Weiss Real Estate (@MarkBWeissRE) September 25, 2020
