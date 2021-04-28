RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' CHAD SMITH To Host Virtual Opening Of 'Ad Art Show 2021'

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith will be the featured guest artist and host of the Ad Art Show 2021. The virtual opening is May 3 at 4 p.m. EST on mvvoart.com during Frieze Week. Artworks by Smith will be exhibited on the monumental screens of the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center the final weekend of the show (May 29-30).

Said Smith: "Ladies and gents… boys and girls. Coming this May, there is going to be a whole gang of colorful art at the oculus in NYC and I'm so happy and excited to be a small part of Ad Art Show 2021. See you there!"

The synergy and work ethic that marks Smith's musical life organically led to his painting, and in early 2016 Smith entered the art world with "Parallax", his first collection of rhythm driven prints. Fast forward to 2019 and the artist's premiere of an extraordinary new collection of artwork which tours the United States in venerable galleries and venues, often following the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS concert tours and allowing for artist appearances in which the artist has the opportunity to meet his collectors.

This collaboration with Ad Art and Road Show Company, the industry-leader in traveling fine art exhibition, is yet another creative outlet for Smith, and one in which he is rapidly becoming renowned, respected, and critically acclaimed. Each hand-embellished work is crafted from rhythm. As a painter uses brushes with oils of different colors, Smith works with drumsticks to capture light in a variety of ways; crafting rhythms that translate to very unique artwork. Another feature of this exhibition will be a collection of original mixed media on drums; works created by printing one of Chad's art images on a drum skin. It is then embellished and signed by Smith.

Smith was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a 25-year-member of groundbreaking, hit-making RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. An award-winning, multi-faceted drummer, Guinness world record holder, six-time Grammy winner, advocate for music in public schools, session musician, artist, serial philanthropist and proud father of six, Smith's life is an epic journey that's always moving.

In 2014, Smith received a presidential appointment by President Obama as a Turnaround Artist for public schools due to his work as a passionate advocate for music and arts education.

In April 2012, the CHILI PEPPERS were inducted by Chris Rock into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, an honor that humbled Smith.

Clearly, Chad's own public-school success story, generous time and inspiring life paved the way for his 2014 appointment as a Turnaround Artist under the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

"I really want kids to pick up instruments so they can see how fun it is to play," he relates. "It's important to have technical proficiency — in anything, there's practice and hard work, no shortcuts — but if you love it, you're gonna wanna do it. I want them to see that after all these 40-ish years, I still love it, that's why I still do it. It's fun. It has taken me everywhere — and beyond." He's also devotes energy to non-profit organizations, including MusicCares, Silverlake Conservatory of Music, Paul Newman's Serious Fun Network, and children's hospitals.

Upon reflecting on his life, Smith can hardly believe his good fortune. "I work with people who want to grow," he says. "The CHILI PEPPERS are open to new directions, and, as an artist, it's the best creative situation to be in. It's simple: I love what I'm doing and I'm really lucky. I got pretty good at the music thing. I play gigs in little bars and big stadiums, and every one is rewarding."

Photo credit: Laura Glass