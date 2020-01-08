RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Are Working On New Album With Guitarist JOHN FRUSCIANTE, Says CHAD SMITH

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that the band will make a new album with recently returned guitarist John Frusciante.

"John is back in the band and everyone knows that," Smith tells Rolling Stone. "We're psyched. The [2020] festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We're all real excited to make new music."

Asked to clarify that the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are in the middle of creating a new record, Smith replied: "Yes. That's all I can say."

Last month, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS announced that they were parting ways with Josh Klinghoffer, who played on the band's last two studio albums, 2011's "I'm With You" and 2016's "The Getaway", and reuniting with Frusciante.

Frusciante joined RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS following the death of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988. This lineup recorded two highly successful albums that brought the group mainstream popularity: "Mother's Milk" and "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Sadly, Frusciante fell into a deep heroin addiction that caused him to leave the band while touring to support "Blood Sugar Sex Magik". Frusciante rejoined CHILI PEPPERS six years later, playing on 1999 album "Californication", 2002's "By The Way" and 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" before quitting the band again in September 2009.

Frusciante last performed with RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea at a 2016 benefit concert.