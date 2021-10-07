RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2022 North American And European Tour Dates

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will embark on a world tour next spring. The 32-city global stadium trek kicks off on Saturday, June 4 at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and many more before wrapping up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on September 18. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all-around cosmic musician John Frusciante to RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, as well as the band's first-ever stadium tour in the U.S. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS fan presale begins Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time in Europe. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10 p.m. local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 14 at 10 p.m. local time. The American Express presale for Netherlands, Spain and France shows begins on Monday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available until Thursday, October 14 at 10 p.m. local time. American Express cardmembers in the U.K. will have access to reserved tickets for the tour dates in London, Manchester and Glasgow at public onsale on Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 world tour dates:

Europe

Jun. 04 - Seville, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Jun. 07 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic=

Jun. 10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark=

Jun. 15 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium=

Jun. 18 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Jun. 22 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford=

Jun. 25 - London, UK - London Stadium~

Jun. 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park~

Jul. 01 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park~

Jul. 03 - Leuven, Belgium - Rock Werchter (festival date)

Jul. 05 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadium=

Jul. 08 - Paris, France - Stade de France~

Jul. 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion=

North America

Jul. 23 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*

Jul. 27 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Jul. 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium+

Jul. 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium+

Aug. 03 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park^

Aug. 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^^

Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park^

Aug. 12 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium^

Aug. 14 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park^

Aug. 17 - E. Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium^

Aug. 19 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field^

Aug. 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Aug. 30 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium^

Sep. 01 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium^

Sep. 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Sep. 08 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park^

Sep. 10 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Sep. 15 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium^

Sep. 18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field^

= with special guests A$AP ROCKY and THUNDERCAT

~ with special guests ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS and THUNDERCAT

* with special guests HAIM and THUNDERCAT

+ with special guests BECK and THUNDERCAT

^ with special guests THE STROKES and THUNDERCAT

^^ with special guests THE STROKES and KING PRINCESS

# with special guests ST. VINCENT and THUNDERCAT

