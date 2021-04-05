RED FANG Announces 'Arrows' Album

RED FANG, the beloved Portland-based "riff-heavy" (NPR) rock band, will release a new album, "Arrows", on June 4 via Relapse Records.

"It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk!" says guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles of the album that was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk. "It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn't take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun."

"WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then… something happened that is not worth discussing…," adds vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam. "Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make 'Murder The Mountains'. The result doesn't sound anything like 'Murder The Mountains', but it has more of that vibe."

News of the eagerly awaited album, the band's first collection in five years, arrives with a new chapter in the band's unparalleled canon of Whitey McConnaughy-directed music videos as the foursome unveils a clip for "Arrows". "Arrows" finds RED FANG once again exploring creative ways to spend the label's music video budget in a subtle nod to the band's classic "Wires" video.

"His way of presenting us really works," says guitarist David Sullivan of the band's relationship with Whitey. "That first video he did for us for 'Prehistoric Dog' gave us a big jumpstart as far as the band getting popular. And we love working with him."

"Arrows" track listing:

01. Take It Back
02. Unreal Estate
03. Arrows
04. My Disaster
05. Two High
06. Anodyne
07. Interop-Mod
08. Fonzi Scheme
09. Days Collide
10. Rabbits In Hive
11. Why
12. Dr. Owl
13. Funeral Coach

Pre-orders for the 13-song album are live now, with "Arrows" available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited "Arrows" blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold'em-themed box set. Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.

RED FANG is Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards), Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals), John Sherman (drums) and David Sullivan (guitars).

Photo credit: James Rexroad


