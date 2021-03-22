Recovering Drug Addict DEEN CASTRONOVO Says He Was On Opiates For Over A Year While Waiting For Surgery During Pandemic

Former JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo says that he was on opiates for over a year while waiting to get his back surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56-year-old musician, who had been sober for nearly five years after being fired from JOURNEY, revealed his latest ordeal in an Instagram post earlier today.

He wrote: "Quick update my friends.. Day 4 of detox and finally feeling better. The 1st 3 days were torture. After being on opiates for over a year due to Covid restrictions and not being able to get my back surgery this is something I never want to go thru again. Opiates are evil and the withdrawals are murder. Don't go it alone!"

Deen was dismissed from JOURNEY in 2015 following years of alcohol and drug abuse that led to him being sentenced to four years' probation for a variety of charges involving his now-wife (including physical abuse, coercion, and unlawful use of a weapon).

Castronovo had been arrested after a 24-day methamphetamine binge, and later publicly accepted responsibility for his actions, saying, "Domestic violence is a choice."

In a 2016 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Deen said that his heart sinks when he hears of musicians' deaths as the result of drug addiction.

"Every time I see one of those, the first thing that comes to mind is, 'That could have been me,'" he said. "The way I was using and drinking would have killed a rhinoceros.

"It hurts — you see these guys and they're so talented. It could be me. The next time, it will be me. If I do this again, it's just a matter of time. I've done the jail, I've done the institutions. What's next?"

Castronovo recently announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in order to prepare for his back surgery. He has since been replaced by Tommy Clufetos, who has previously played with BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Ted Nugent and Alice Cooper, among others. Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

