'Record Store Day' Is Social Distancing; Releases To Be Split Across Three Dates

In 2020, the world is a different place. And for that reason, "Record Store Day" has had to adapt to fit into this different place.

"Record Store Day" will unfortunately no longer take place on June 20. Instead, the titles on the "Record Store Day" 2020 official list will be available from independent record shops on one of the three following RSD "Drop" Dates: Saturday, August 29; Saturday, September 26; and Saturday, October 24.

A new version of "The List" with assigned release dates will be launched on June 1 and updates will be found on the "Record Store Day" social media accounts.

"Record Store Day" 2020 — originally scheduled for April 18 — was bound to look and feel different from any of the previous twelve. Prior events have been as much about the gatherings, parties, concerts and "group hang" element of a celebration as the financial bonus for the record shops.

However, in this unprecedented situation, the focus of these three RSD Drop dates is on supporting the stores, as well as the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work.

"Record Store Day" organizers have looked at numerous possible dates and various ways to re-work an event that takes place at thousands of record stores around the world, taking into consideration the varying circumstances and situations they and their customers might find themselves in at any point this year.

This current "Record Store Day" 2020 plan to spread the spotlight and the support over three months, was made with as much available information as possible, and gives the largest number of stores a chance to participate globally in the strangest "Record Store Day" ever. "Record Store Day" will be using the guidance of government and scientific experts to ensure these RSD Drop dates are as socially responsible and safe for all involved as possible.

Don't necessarily expect all the normal in-store celebrations and events as these changes have been made to allow customers to get the "Record Store Day" product safely in a socially distanced world. The "Record Store Day" online rules will be adapted in due course in line with retail developments.

Fingers crossed for the return of the biggest party of the year on the third Saturday of April 2021. "Record Store Day" Black Friday is still being planned and is scheduled to take place on November 27.