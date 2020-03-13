'Record Store Day' 2020 Moved To June

Record Store Day 2020, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Record Store Day organizers announced the postponement in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "We've decided that the best of all possible moves is to change the date of Record Store Day this year to Saturday, June 20. We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities.

"We're working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day: customers, record stores, artists, labels and more. Record Store Day is everywhere and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store."

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally. The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008. Today there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.

A Record Store Day participating store is defined as a brick and mortar retailer whose main primary business focuses on full time, stand alone physical store locations, with a major commitment to music retail, and whose company is independently owned, and not publicly traded. (In other words, we're dealing with real, live, physical, indie record stores — not online retailers or corporate behemoths).

A list of titles available for Record Store Day 2020 can be found at this location.

