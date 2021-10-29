Read First Excerpt From OBITUARY's Official Biography 'Turned Inside Out'

October 29, 2021 0 Comments

Read First Excerpt From OBITUARY's Official Biography 'Turned Inside Out'

Decibel Books recently announced the pre-order for "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", and today Decibel has shared the first excerpt from this 328-page hardcover book authored by David E Gelhke ("No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost", "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records"). The passage, which can be found at DecibelMagazine.com, takes readers back to the mid-'80s when OBITUARY's founding core of John Tardy, Donald Tardy and Trevor Peres were about to discover a sound that would change the course of death metal history.

Propelled by the inhuman vocals of John Tardy, the obscenely brutal guitar tone of Trevor Peres and rhythmic brilliance of drummer Donald Tardy, OBITUARY redefined heaviness throughout the 1990s. From undisputed classics "Slowly We Rot" and "Cause Of Death", through an unexpected hiatus to their current creative renaissance, OBITUARY has pioneered, defined and expanded extreme metal, becoming one of the underground's most recognized and respected acts.

"This is the first time that we, as a band, have ever officially opened up to the fans," says Donald Tardy. "We took a look at the past, remembering how it all began in Tampa. We shared stories from the studio and the road, and also the mayhem throughout our career like it really was: the good, the bad and the ugly. 'Turned Inside Out' sets the record straight after 35 years — these are the events that made us who we are and the facts that made it history."

Gehlke provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with band members past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career.

Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA), the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for pre-order now via decibelmagazine.com. Copies are expected to ship in early January.

This past March, John Tardy told France's United Rock Nations that OBITUARY has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. "We've definitely been working on new tunes, and we've been taking our time," he said. "We didn't feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can't go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we're in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we're gonna be hitting the road again. We're getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again. So we are currently working on new material."

Asked what fans can expect from the follow-up to OBITUARY's 2017 self-titled album, John said: "I think it's just gonna sound like OBITUARY. [Laughs] You know us — we're kind of cavemen; we don't like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we're getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it's heavy and pounding, then that's what you can expect."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).