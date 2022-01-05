RAYNA FOSS's Daughter Denies Former COAL CHAMBER Bassist Is Missing: 'I Spoke To My Mother As Recently As Yesterday'

The daughter of former COAL CHAMBER bassist Rayna Foss has shot down reports that her mother has been missing since last summer.
Four months ago, the New Orleans police announced that the 51-year-old Foss was reported missing by her group home manager after last being seen on September 7, 2021. Local Fox TV station WVUE issued a notice via its official Facebook page describing her at the time as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The police also urged anyone with additional information on Foss's whereabouts to contact them.
One day after the news of Rayna's apparent disappearance was reported by the rock music media, her 22-year-old daughter Kayla — whose father is Foss's former husband, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose — released the following statement via her Instagram account: "To everyone that has reached out in some way and to the media that has been reporting on this: Let me set the record straight. I've seen all of the posts regarding that my mother Rayna has been missing since September. I have no idea where these stories are coming from. I spoke to my mother as recently as yesterday, and we have never lost contact. My grandparents have also been in contact with my mother, and we all know exactly where she is. I have a message in to the New Orleans Police Department advising them of this and am waiting for them to respond.
"I've also seen other stories about Dez [Fafara, COAL CHAMBER frontman] — my mother's old singer — and a feud with my father Morgan. These are also false. My dad and Dez are friends and have been for a long time.
"I'm confused where all of this started from, but it can stop now.
"Hopefully there won't be a next time, but maybe someone can check before running these stories that end up disrupting my entire family in the future."
Foss's marriage to Morgan Rose ended in divorce in 2003.
Morgan Rose publicly feuded with Fafara in the early 2000s and allegedly wrote the track "Enemy", from SEVENDUST's 2003 album "Seasons", about Dez.
A founding member of COAL CHAMBER, Foss was in the band from 1994 until 1999 and returned to the group briefly in the early 2000s. She played on COAL CHAMBER's 1997 debut album, the 1999 follow-up "Chamber Music" and 2002's "Dark Days".
When COAL CHAMBER reunited in 2011, Fafara told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show about Rayna's absence from the lineup: "Rayna was not [asked to be a part of it]. Rayna has been out of the band for a very long time."
MISSING: Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7, according to NOPD.
Foss is described as...
Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Monday, September 13, 2021
