RAY ALDER Completes Recording Vocals For New FATES WARNING Album

FATES WARNING's Ray Alder has completed recording vocals for the band's 13th studio album. The follow-up to 2016's "Theories Of Flight" is tentatively due before the end of the year via Metal Blade Records.
Earlier today, Alder posted a picture of him in the studio in Madrid, Spain, where he has been based for the past four years, and he included the following caption: "It's official, the vocals for FATES WARNING's 13th album are done. 13 songs in 12 days. It was quite the adventure. I'll tell you about it sometime..."
FATES WARNING began in the early 1980s, playing a traditional style of heavy metal. However, they quickly began to adopt a more technically proficient style and are considered by many to be the first true prog-metal band. While the band has subsequently moved in more melodic and ambient directions, they have remained a vibrant and well-respected cornerstone for the prog camp within the heavy metal strata.
FATES WARNING released its latest album, "Live Over Europe", in 2018 to critical acclaim. The first live release featuring the current lineup, it contains 23 songs and was recorded at various European locations during the band's January 2018 headlining tour for "Theories Of Flight" (2016).
Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral
