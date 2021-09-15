RAVEN Announces 'Metal City' U.S. Tour

British/American metal trio RAVEN has announced the "Metal City" U.S. tour for later this fall. The trek will begin on October 20 in Louisville, Kentucky and run through November 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

RAVEN founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run: "After an 18-month COVID layoff, we had our first show back at the Alcatraz festival three weeks ago and we're firing on all six cylinders! Really looking forward to this U.S. run ... will be unveiling some more 'Metal City' songs and dust off a few classics! Also... if you don't see your city here — hang in as we may well be doing a second leg early in 2022!!!"

Tour dates:

Oct. 20 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

Oct. 21 - Akron, OH @ The Empire

Oct. 22 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

Oct. 24 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct. 25 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Oct. 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos Bar

Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Oil Room

Nov. 03 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

Nov. 05 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 06 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

Nov. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

Nov. 09 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Nov. 10 - Seattle, NY @ Funhouse/El Corazon

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe's

Nov. 14 - Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

Nov. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ Leftys Live

Nov. 17 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

RAVEN's latest album, "Metal City", was released in September 2020 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

RAVEN's albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.