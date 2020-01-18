RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY: 'We Are Going Into The Studio To Dabble In A Few Things This Year'

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy says that the band is still planning to make new music available later this year. Speaking to Jimmy Kay of The Metal Voice at this past Wednesday's (January 15) Metal Hall Of Fame event in Anaheim, California, Pearcy said: "We are going into the studio to dabble in a few things this year. And we'll see what happens. We're always writing, so it'll be great to have some new music and do the tour. And things are really moving along just fine."

Asked if the plan is still for RATT to return to the "harder edge" of its first two or three albums with the new material, Stephen said: "Yes. Except you can't get by something like… I don't wanna do another 'Round [And Round]', but I should certainly want a catchy kind of a tune RATT is known for."

As for RATT's touring plans, Pearcy said: "2020, we're just gonna tour the planet. We're gonna play countries we've never played. It's 35 years later. And that's what we're doing. We have a bunch of festivals overseas. And we'll announce the U.S. package tour soon enough."

During the interview, Stephen also revealed that a new RATT best-of compilation will be coming out soon.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.

In January 2019, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remembering the words to some of the band's biggest hits.

RATT's current lineup includes Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

Photo credit: Joe Schaeffer

