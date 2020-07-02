RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Under Fire For Sharing 'UnMaskAmerica' Hashtag

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has come under fire for implying Americans should refrain from wearing a cloth face mask or covering in public even though it protects against the coronavirus.
Many Americans refuse to wear a mask for they view it as a symbol of oppression and how government can dictate their actions. President Donald Trump has been loath to wear a mask, despite the advice of public health experts.
Late Wednesday night (July 1), Pearcy took to his Twitter to share the hashtag #UnMaskAmerica, eliciting a number of disapproving responses from his followers.
One person wrote: "The virus is still very real and very killing people. Until there is a working vaccine all precautions have to be taken. Common sense is required not stubbornness" Another added: "You'll never tour again with that attitude." A third said, "Not cool buddy......", while another chimed in: "Please be kidding!" A fifth follower shared the hashtag "#UnfollowPearcy", while a sixth said: "Like your music, but keep stupid suggestions like this to yourself." Another fan wrote, "WTF??? Dude are u serious!?, while yet another person weighed in with: "I'm doing whatever Pearcy says....I didnt see any of these so called "experts" in the way cool jr video.....fuck them"
Fellow 1980s hard rockers BULLETBOYS apparently agreed with Pearcy's sentiment, tweeting in response: "#lionsnotsheep"
With most U.S. states requiring masks at least in crowded spots where social distancing isn't possible, several hard rock and heavy metal musicians have used their platforms to remind their followers to mask up amid the coronavirus pandemic, including TESTAMENT's Alex Skolnick, QUEENSRŸCHE's Todd La Torre, TRIVIUM's Paolo Gregoletto and SONS OF APOLLO's Mike Portnoy.
Three weeks ago, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out. Face coverings [leads to] less asymptomatic viral spread [leads to] more places open, and sooner!" Dr. Jerome Adams wrote on Twitter.
In a study published last month, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."
In early April, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention issued new guidelines that Americans should wear face coverings in public.
