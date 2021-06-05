RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Says He Has 'Never Had To Use' Pre-Recorded Backing Vocals Or Guide Tracks While Performing Live

RATT's Stephen Pearcy has fired back at critics of his vocal ability, saying he has "never claimed to be Mr. Five-Octave Range Singer Boy".

The 64-year-old founding RATT vocalist, who has been focusing mostly on his solo career while the band has been off the road, took to his Facebook page earlier today (Saturday, June 5) to write: "Got to make a point after all these years and directed to some recent posts. First to each his own, But never has RATT (since inception 1981) or myself solo had to use back vocal tracks, guide tracks or instruments blowing through the PA to lay it down. Sure, you have off nights and or your not povorati, party party, but let's be real here. Fans of our genre are much smarter these days and either want to witness a fail or just don't give a shit anymore. I've never claimed to be mr 5 octave range singer boy, nor did I wish to be. I'm a cement pirate since day one, no bs here. Now let's go party my friends, see ya out there soon enough, I'll keep it real with my Ratt Bastards. Feel lucky punk".

Less than two months ago, Pearcy dropped the official music video for a previously unreleased solo song called "Don't Wanna Talk About It". The track was written "circa 2000s" entirely by Pearcy and features Stephen on vocals and guitar, Erik Ferentinos on lead guitar, Mike Duda on bass and Greg D'Angelo on drums.

"Don't Wanna Talk About It" arrived two months after the release of Pearcy's cover version of DURAN DURAN's 1981 hit "Girls On Film". Prior to that, Pearcy issued another new solo single, "Night Flight", a collaboration between Pearcy and Ferentinos, which is expected to appear on Stephen's upcoming sixth solo album, tentatively due later this year. The follow-up to 2018's "View To A Thrill" will reportedly feature 13 tracks.

Pearcy's fifth solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in November 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Ferentinos.

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

In January, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

