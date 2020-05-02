RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Says Filming GEICO Commercial Was 'A Whole Lot Of Fun'

Stephen Pearcy spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" about RATT's appearance in a new TV commercial for the Geico insurance company.

The 40-second spot — featuring the current lineup of RATT playing the band's classic hit "Round And Round" — is part of Geico's "Bundling Made Easy" campaign, which reminds people that bundling your home and car insurance is easy with Geico and helps you save money.

Asked how the Geico commercial came about, Pearcy said (hear audio below): "That was a whole lot of fun there. Our manager instigated that. We re-recorded the song at Juan's [Croucier, bass] place and gave it a gritty kind of a twist. And it's amazing. It was fun to do. It's perfect timing — the fact that we can get out there while everybody's inside. They can see RATT at least play part of 'Round And Round'. [Laughs]"

According to All TV Spots, the commercial opens with a married couple" — played by Scott Michael Morgan and Jennifer Bartels — praising their new home, but admitting they do have a problem, too. "The new house is amazing. So much character. Original crown molding, walk-in closets," they say before mentioning the problem they have, namely a "rat problem." However, it turns out the issue comes from the "concerts" held by the heavy metal rock band RATT, whose frontman is their neighbor. "At least Geico makes bundling our home and car insurance easy. It does help us save," the couple add, while juxtaposed footage features RATT performing "Round And Round".

The commercial ends with another shot of RATT singing in the apartment and with the voiceover urging viewers to visit the company's web site.

"Round And Round" is featured on RATT's debut album, "Out Of The Cellar", which came out in 1984 via Atlantic Records. The accompanying music video starred Hollywood legend Milton Berle (whose brother Marshall managed the group) and became a staple of MTV, propelling "Out Of The Cellar" to triple-platinum status.

RATT's collaboration with Geico came a couple of months after guitarist Chris Sanders confirmed his exit from the band.

Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band's most recent lineup, alongside Pearcy, Croucier, drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

RATT has not yet announced a replacement for Sanders.

The band is scheduled to join forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour this summer.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

