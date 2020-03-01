RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Releases New Song Called 'Making Crazy'

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has released a song called "Making Crazy" which he claims was written and recorded over the course of several hours on Friday (February 28).

Last night, Pearcy took to his Facebook page to share a Dropbox link to an MP3 file containing the song and included the following message: "MT Studio yesterday with Matt (recorded, engineered, bass, mixed) Thorne. One of those walk in, plug in guitar, let's arrange a good tempo and see where we end up. Results, fuck yeh! No particular place RATT or @septopfuel Just a song."

Earlier today, Pearcy tweeted out another photo from the studio and included the following message: "Yes, I played all guitars and the brief sleaze solo. Actually these two guitars. Wrote the lyrics at the moment. @Juan_Croucier doing the same as we’ve been in writing mode. @BLABBERMOUTHNET Next!"

Last November, Pearcy revealed that he was in pre-production for his sixth solo album with his longtime guitarist and collaborator, Erik Ferentinos.

Pearcy's fifth solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in November 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Ferentinos.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff.

Pearcy told Sleaze Roxx that Erik was briefly considered for a position in RATT before Ziff and and now-former RATT guitarist Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY) came along. "He's literally been in my band for years, in my solo band," he said. "He's a big part of my life, my solo records, the mixing, the engineering, just everything. I mean, we're like a team when I go in to do my solo records with Matt Thorne in the studio, and Erik and myself. We get in there and there is no stopping us, so I wanted to keep that a little separate, but he's always ready to go at any moment. He's a total professional."



