RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Reflects On The First Time He Met VAN HALEN

February 8, 2022 0 Comments

RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Reflects On The First Time He Met VAN HALEN

In a new interview with Metal Edge, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy reflected on the first time he met VAN HALEN. He said: "It was at the Whisky [A Go Go in West Hollywood]. I lived in San Diego, but a friend of mine kept saying, 'You gotta see this band — they're playing Gazzarri's and they're amazing.' I kept missing them at Gazzarri's, but then one time he said, 'Okay, now they're playing the Whisky. You've gotta go.' So I figured, 'Okay, well, I've seen enough of how shows work in San Diego to know that the bands go to the club early and they go in backstage…' So I drove myself up to the Whisky and I just parked around the corner, on Clark Street, and waited. And soon enough, I fucking saw Dave [Lee Roth] pull up, park and walk up the steps. And I just yelled out, 'You wanna smoke a joint?' He said, 'Yeah,' and I got in. And once I was inside, I said, 'Later! Where's Ed [Van Halen]?' [Laughs]"

He continued: "I'd go up to L.A. and see them all the time after that, and I became good friends with Ed. I'd go to the house where Ed lived with his mom, and he had a little cot and a little workspace with all his guitars. It was fucking amazing. And I'd go back to San Diego and tell people, 'There's this fucking band that's gonna blow minds!' 'Yeah, yeah, sure…' And then a year or whatever later, you know, boom!"

Eddie died in October 2020 at the age of 65. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had tongue surgery. He later battled lung cancer and had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. Things took a turn for the worse in early 2019 when Eddie got in a motorcycle accident. He was subsequently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and received gamma knife radiosurgery to treat the illness.

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).