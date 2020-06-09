RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY On New Solo Single 'All That I Want': 'It Just Felt Right For The Times'

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy spoke to Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station about his recently released solo single, "All That I Want".

"I didn't know where that song was gonna end up — a RATT song or solo — so I decided it's just gonna be put out there," he said (hear audio below).

Asked if the track will appear on a full-length album at some point in the future, Pearcy said: "No. It's just a song. That's all I do is write with Erik Ferentinos, a co-writer friend of mine, been in my band forever, solo band. And it's all good. We just write and if we feel it fits to be heard, we put it out."

As for the lyrical inspiration for "All That I Want", Pearcy said: "It's a relationship song, and it just felt right for the times. Everybody's locked up, and what's really important to you? Your partner — somebody close to you, somebody to dig, love."

This past March, Pearcy released another new solo song called "Making Crazy".

Pearcy's fifth solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in November 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Ferentinos.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

Pearcy told Sleaze Roxx that Erik was briefly considered for a position in RATT before Ziff and now-former RATT guitarist Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY) came along. "He's literally been in my band for years, in my solo band," he said. "He's a big part of my life, my solo records, the mixing, the engineering, just everything. I mean, we're like a team when I go in to do my solo records with Matt Thorne in the studio, and Erik and myself. We get in there and there is no stopping us, so I wanted to keep that a little separate, but he's always ready to go at any moment. He's a total professional."

