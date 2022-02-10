RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Is Mourning Death Of His Brother

Stephen Pearcy is mourning the passing of his brother. The 65-year-old RATT singer announced his sibling's death on social media early this morning (Thursday, February 10). He wrote: "2/9/2022 R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It's been tough, now you can rest brother. Love you."
Bill Pearcy's passing comes nearly eight years after the death of Stephen's sister.
In his 2013 autobiography "Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll: My Life In Rock", Stephen wrote about his life from childhood to the formation of RATT in the 1970s and the band's rise to prominence in the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the 1980s. In the book, he also shared how he was primed for a life of excess from a young age — his father died of a heroin overdose when he was 12, and by the age of 15, Stephen was himself a drug addict.
Seven months ago, Pearcy opened up about his private three-year battle with liver cancer, telling Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic: "Everything's kind of copacetic now. I'm on a ritual and monitoring things. And do I really wanna put myself through all this stuff, with taking care of your health and the broken bones and knees, staph infection.
"I don't know why I'm still here," he continued. "But, look, I'm appreciating every day and minute above ground here, because all of our peers are seemingly disappearing. And it's such a drag. But it's under control. And I never wanted to bring it up until I really started feeling guilty about it."
As previously reported, Pearcy has set "Agent Provocateur" as the title of his sixth solo album, to be released later this year.
Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup.
RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.
2/9/2022?? R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It’s been tough, now you can rest brother. Love you. SEPearcy ???? pic.twitter.com/UDwVA4PmtV
— STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) February 10, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).