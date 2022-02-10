RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Is Mourning Death Of His Brother

Stephen Pearcy is mourning the passing of his brother. The 65-year-old RATT singer announced his sibling's death on social media early this morning (Thursday, February 10). He wrote: "2/9/2022 R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It's been tough, now you can rest brother. Love you."

Bill Pearcy's passing comes nearly eight years after the death of Stephen's sister.

In his 2013 autobiography "Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll: My Life In Rock", Stephen wrote about his life from childhood to the formation of RATT in the 1970s and the band's rise to prominence in the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the 1980s. In the book, he also shared how he was primed for a life of excess from a young age — his father died of a heroin overdose when he was 12, and by the age of 15, Stephen was himself a drug addict.

Seven months ago, Pearcy opened up about his private three-year battle with liver cancer, telling Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic: "Everything's kind of copacetic now. I'm on a ritual and monitoring things. And do I really wanna put myself through all this stuff, with taking care of your health and the broken bones and knees, staph infection.

"I don't know why I'm still here," he continued. "But, look, I'm appreciating every day and minute above ground here, because all of our peers are seemingly disappearing. And it's such a drag. But it's under control. And I never wanted to bring it up until I really started feeling guilty about it."

As previously reported, Pearcy has set "Agent Provocateur" as the title of his sixth solo album, to be released later this year.

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

