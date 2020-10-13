RATT Will Be 'Ready To Go' With New Rhythm Guitarist And New Music In 2021

RATT will be "ready to go" with a new rhythm guitarist and new music in 2021.

This past July, the veteran California rockers announced that all their previously announced shows in 2020 were being rescheduled for next year.

RATT was slated to hit the road in North America this summer part of "The Big Rock Summer Tour" with CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER.

On Monday (October 12), RATT's Facebook page was updated with a photo of singer Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Jordan Ziff, along with the following message: "RATT's in the cellar! Founder, lead, singer Stephen Pearcy (pictured) with lead guitarist Jordan Ziff on new music at Pearcy's, while Juan Croucier (bassist vocalist for RATT) has renovated updated his Cellar Studios for the band to go in, rehearse and work on new music. Pearcy and Croucier agree, 'It's time to kick some ass. We'll be ready to go with a rhythm guitarist and new RATT music 2021'. As for getting back to doing concerts? 'We're so eager to get out there and play again'. You've got to Ratt n' Roll with the punches, its nothing new for the relentlessly unyielding quintet."

Guitarist Chris Sanders quit RATT earlier this year. He joined the band in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the group's current lineup, which features Pearcy, Croucier, Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

