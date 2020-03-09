RATT, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW And SLAUGHTER Join Forces For 'The Big Rock Summer Tour'

Produced by Live Nation, "The Big Rock Summer Tour" features legendary rock acts RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER, four bands that have combined to sell more than 60 million albums, including dozens of radio hits and smash videos. Every night of the tour will feature more party anthems and power ballads than fans could hope for, with the rock 'n' roll caravan hitting more than two dozen North American cities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy said: "We're looking forward to layin' it down on 'The Big Rock Summer Tour'. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!"

Keifer said: "We are celebrating 30 years of kick ass rock with RATT, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave-it-all-on-the-stage #keiferband-style rock show in every city 'The Big Rock Summer Tour' comes to! See y’all at the show!"

SKID ROW's Rachel Bolan said: "This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits. It's a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we've known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear shit up!"

SLAUGHTER said: "Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin. We're looking forward to lighting up the stage with all the bands and you rock and roll maniacs! Get loud! Get crazy! And get ready for 'The Big Rock Summer Tour'! It's gonna be one wild ride!"

Tour dates:

June 03 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

June 06 - Rosemount, IL - Rosemont Theatre

June 09 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino at Etess Arena

June 13 - Canandaluga, NY - CMAC

June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joe's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 29 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 01 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 05 - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair (RATT, SKID ROW, QUIET RIOT)

Sep. 06 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavillion (RATT, SKID ROW, QUIET RIOT, SLAUGHTER)

Sep. 08 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Sep. 09 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair/Days of 47 Arena

Sep. 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

For more information, visit BigRockSummerTour.com

RATT has spent the last year touring with a lineup that includes original singer Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarist Jordan Ziff.

Keifer's sophomore solo album, "Rise", was released in September via Cleopatra Records. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is putting the finishing touches on the final chapter of the "United World Rebellion" trilogy, which will tentatively be released in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new disc will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER's current lineup includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum alongside Jeff "Blando" Bland on lead guitar and Blas Elias on drums.

The band's double-platinum-selling debut album, "Stick It To Ya", peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, based to the strength of its first two singles, "Fly To The Angels" and "Up All Night".

SLAUGHTER has not released a studio album since 1999's "Back To Reality".

