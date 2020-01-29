RATT: 'The Atlantic Years 1984-1990' Box Set Due In March

A CD box set containing the five albums RATT recorded for Atlantic Records will be released on March 27 via Cherry Red Records' HNE Recordings. The collection, titled "Ratt: The Atlantic Years 1984-1990", is housed in a clamshell and includes several single edits as bonus tracks.
Taking inspiration from AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, RATT originally formed in Hollywood in the mid-1970s, eventually releasing the independent "Dr. Rock" single in 1980, before contributing a track to the highly influential "Metal Massacre" compilation in1981, and their independently released, self-titled mini-album in 1983. But RATT finally made their mark when Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Robbin Crosby (guitar), Warren DeMartini (guitar), Juan Croucier (bass) and Bobby Blotzer (drums) signed to Atlantic Records in 1984 for the "Out Of The Cellar" LP. Their tuneful hard rock found favour with both radio and on MTV, where clips for singles "Round And Round" and "Back For More" received heavy rotation. A big influence on the growing glam and hair metal scene based around L.A.'s Sunset Strip, "Out of The Cellar" would soon reach triple platinum status. The radio edit of "Round And Round" is included as a bonus track.
In 1985, RATT followed up their full-length debut with "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Produced by Beau Hill (ALICE COOPER, KIX, WINGER, WARRANT, FIONA, EUROPE), and featuring the singles "Lay It Down" and "You're In Love", RATT's popularity wasn't confined to the States, as they would make fans as far afield as Japan, as well as inclusion on the U.K.'s legendary Monsters Of Rock festival in 1985, on a bill featuring ZZ TOP, MARILLION, BON JOVI and METALLICA. "Invasion Of Your Privacy" would eventually make double platinum sales, and includes "What You Give Is What You Get" (single edit) as a bonus track.
Not wasting any time, and again with Beau Hill at the helm, RATT released "Dancing Undercover" in 1986. Lead single "Dance" would make a healthy dent on the charts, as well as featuring in an episode of "Miami Vice", while "Body Talk" would be included on the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy's "The Golden Child". A single edit of "Dance" has been added to the album.
Fourth album "Reach For The Sky" (1988) was the last album to be produced by Beau Hill, and was co-produced with Mike Stone (QUEEN). Featuring the single "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach ForThe Sky" racked up platinum sales, proving that RATT could still reach the U.S. top 20. The "MTV Unplugged" version of "Way Cool Jr." is included as a bonus track.
RATT's fifth record, 1990's "Detonator", was the last album released by Atlantic and the final record to feature the classic lineup. Enlisting Jon Bon Jovi for backing vocals on "Heads I Win, Tails You Lose", the abum is also notable for a number of co-writes with Desmond Child (KISS, CHER, BON JOVI), as well as production from Sir Arthur Payson. The tracks "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" and power ballad "Givin' Yourself Away" made healthy showings on the U.S. Mainstream Rock Chart. The Ratt Fonic Monster Mix and Ratt Fonic Radio Mixes of "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" plus "Nobody Rides For Free" from the "Point Break" soundtrack are included as bonus tracks.
"The Atlantic Years 1984-1990" (Clamshell Boxset) track listing:
Disc 1: "Out Of The Cellar" (1984)
01. Wanted Man
02. You're In Trouble
03. Round And Round
04. In Your Direction
05. She Wants Money
06. Lack Of Communication
07. Back For More
08. The Morning After
09. I'm Insane
10. Scene Of The Crime
11. Round And Round (single edit) (bonus track)
Disc 2: "Invasion Of Your Privacy" (1985)
01. You're In Love
02. Never Use Love
03. Lay It Down
04. Give It All
05. Closer To My Heart
06. Between The Eyes
07. What You Give Is What You Get
08. Got Me On The Line
09. You Should Know By Now
10. Dangerous But Worth The Risk
11. What You Give Is What You Get (single edit) (bonus track)
Disc 3: "Dancing Undercover" (1986)
01. Dance
02. One Good Lover
03. Drive Me Crazy
04. Slip Of The Lip
05. Body Talk
06. Looking For Love
07. 7th Avenue
08. It Doesn't Matter
09. Take A Chance
10. Enough Is Enough
11. Dance (single edit) (bonus track)
Disc 4: "Reach For The Sky" (1988)
01. City To City
02. I Want A Woman
03. Way Cool Jr.
04. Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds
05. I Want To Love You Tonight
06. Chain Reaction
07. No Surprise
08. Bottom Line
09. What's It Gonna Be
10. What I'm After
11. Way Cool Jr. (MTV Unplugged) (bonus track)
Disc 5: "Detonator" (1990)
01. Intro To Shame
02. Shame Shame Shame
03. Lovin' You's A Dirty Job
04. Scratch That Itch
05. One Step Away
06. Hard Time
07. Heads I Win, Tails You Lose
08. All Or Nothing
09. Can't Wait On Love
10. Givin' Yourself Away
11. Top Secret
12. Lovin' You's A Dirty Job (Ratt Fonic Monster Mix) (bonus track)
13. Lovin' You's A Dirty Job (Ratt Fonic Radio Mix) (bonus track)
14. Nobody Rides For Free (Point Break Soundtrack) (bonus track)