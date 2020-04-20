RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY To Release Sixth Solo Album In 2021

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy will release his sixth solo album in 2021 via his own label Top Fuel Records. The LP is currently being written and recorded by Pearcy and his longtime guitarist and collaborator, Erik Ferentinos.

On Sunday (April 19), Pearcy posted the following message on his Facebook page: "Stephen Pearcy "(title here)" #6 solo record to be released 2021 on Top Fuel Records/. Written by (Pearcy and Erik Ferentinos ) we've already started recording few months back. Probably release a work in motion song demo from Erik and myself just for fun. Tba."

Early last month, Pearcy released a song called "Making Crazy" which he claimed was written and recorded over the course of several hours on February 28.

Pearcy's fifth solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in November 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Ferentinos.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

Pearcy told Sleaze Roxx that Erik was briefly considered for a position in RATT before Ziff and now-former RATT guitarist Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY) came along. "He's literally been in my band for years, in my solo band," he said. "He's a big part of my life, my solo records, the mixing, the engineering, just everything. I mean, we're like a team when I go in to do my solo records with Matt Thorne in the studio, and Erik and myself. We get in there and there is no stopping us, so I wanted to keep that a little separate, but he's always ready to go at any moment. He's a total professional."

