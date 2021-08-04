RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Says He Has Been 'Indirectly' In Contact With WARREN DEMARTINI

Stephen Pearcy has once again floated the possibility of the surviving members of the classic RATT lineup reuniting to play live shows or make a new studio album.

Pearcy made the comments four months after he was joined by his former bandmate Bobby Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Asked in a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green" where the prospect of a classic RATT reunion stands at the moment, Pearcy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Look, all of us had our rounds — everyone. It just wasn't me against whoever. We all had our rounds, as most bands do. That's how you get longevity. We've always gotten back together because it's the music. And that's my main concern.

"The bands that have had this kind of longevity — and thank God for that, because there are bands that never got the time of day in the '80s that are getting more airplay and notice than ever before…

"We're not the most dysfunctional [band]," he continued. "I'll tell you, there's bands who don't see each other; they just get on stage to take care of business. There is a still a business in the music business, if you want it there to be.

"It's not just Bob — we all had our rounds. I mean, that's just the way it works. You've been a band of brothers for so many years, you piss on each other and shit happens. But I did state I see no reason doing a RATT record unless it's all the original members; there's no reason. I can just write songs and do what I do because it makes me happy. I can do it whenever I want."

Asked when the last time was that he talked to former RATT guitarist Warren DeMartini, Stephen said: "Uhm… Indirectly, probably a couple of weeks ago." He then clarified that he hadn't been in contact with him through e-mail but that they did have communicaton "through sources." He added: "Put it this way: Everybody's talking about a reunion and this. Hey, look, life's short. I can sit around and do nothing, but that's not the kind of person I am, whether it's in the music business or anything else. I just move forward. If something goes down with the original members, that would be great. If it doesn't, c'est la vie."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (Marty Friedman) and Frankie Lindia (David Lee Roth).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

