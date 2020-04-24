RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Releases New Solo Song 'All That I Want'

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has released the demo version of a new solo song called "All That I Want". The track is expected to appear on his sixth solo album, due in 2021 via his own label Top Fuel Records. The LP is currently being written and recorded by Pearcy and his longtime guitarist and collaborator, Erik Ferentinos.

Pearcy said: "I was going over vocals the other day I had recorded not long ago on this song. [I] got a version the other night and had the file sent to me with a different vocal style. I sent it to Erik the other day and we liked it, so I thought, what the fuck? It's so different and kinda the sign of the times right now. It was inspired by my relationship and how being together is what we are living for, that it's more then enough to have that love from a partner, a family member or friends.

"It shouldn't take a bad thing to have a good thing every day. You get it.

"The song has relevance to what's going on for me, so I thought I'd share. It brings us together where we should always be anyway."

Early last month, Pearcy released another new solo song called "Making Crazy".

Pearcy's fifth solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in November 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Ferentinos.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

Pearcy told Sleaze Roxx that Erik was briefly considered for a position in RATT before Ziff and now-former RATT guitarist Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY) came along. "He's literally been in my band for years, in my solo band," he said. "He's a big part of my life, my solo records, the mixing, the engineering, just everything. I mean, we're like a team when I go in to do my solo records with Matt Thorne in the studio, and Erik and myself. We get in there and there is no stopping us, so I wanted to keep that a little separate, but he's always ready to go at any moment. He's a total professional."

