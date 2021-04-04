RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY: How The Reunion With BOBBY BLOTZER Came About

Stephen Pearcy was joined by his former bandmate Bobby Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert on Friday, April 2 from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. Asked in a new interview with "The Hook Rocks‪!‬" podcast how the reunion came about, Pearcy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just put it out there, 'Hey, what's up?' We dabble in conversation. And all of us [from the classic RATT lineup] still have business together. It doesn't matter — it'll go on forever, just because the band did what it did. There's always business to do. Like, there's another best-of [collection] coming out, and everybody has to be… we're part of it. And if there's new music on the release, we're gonna do that. So I just asked him, and he said, 'Sure.' And then we talked about a bunch of things. Me and him are just like brothers — fighting brothers. We love to hate each other. But why not? So he said, 'Yeah.' And that's how it came about."

Pearcy also once again floated the possibility of the surviving members of the classic RATT lineup reuniting to make a new studio album. "Look, anything is possible with us," he said. "Like I said over and over, we're not the most dysfunctional band in the world. I hope it happens. I put the feelers out. That's all I can do. Or release stuff that we have [that] nobody's heard. And that's about it. But I will not do another record [unless it's with the original guys]. It doesn't make sense. [2010's] 'Infestation' [album] was great, but it didn't have [bassist] Juan [Croucier]. If we were gonna do it again, which we've had offers to do records, I'd say no — unless it's the original guys, I won't do it.'

He continued: "The music I write for [my] solo [albums] is music [that is intended] for RATT first. Like the last song I wrote and put out there, that was written for RATT. But I sat on it for a year and I finally said, 'I'm gonna put it on my solo record.' And that's it. A lot of the songs going on the sixth solo record, which I'm gonna go in the studio to start doing, so I can release it this year, [it was] considered for RATT first. And that's just the way it is. So until we write and do a record, hell will freeze over. We'll see… All you can do is say, 'Hey, it could be cool. It would be great if we can pull it all together.' And just think positive. And if it doesn't [happen], It's all right. I'm proud of our legacy. It's no big deal."

This past February, it was reported by Metal Sludge that Pearcy would be joined by Blotzer for the filming of the virtual concert with his solo band over February 26 and February 27.

The rumors of Blotzer playing with Pearcy again came a month after Stephen confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was back on speaking terms with the drummer, who led his own version of RATT for a couple of years beginning in late 2015 before becoming embroiled in a legal battle with the singer, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier over the rights to the band's name.

Pearcy and Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle with Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

