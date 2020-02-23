RATT Performs As Four-Piece In Oklahoma Following Departure Of Guitarist CHRIS SANDERS: Video, Photos

RATT played as a four-piece in Oklahoma following the departure of guitarist Chris Sanders.
Singer Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER) took the stage last night (Saturday, February 22) at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton without a replacement for Sanders, who confirmed his exit from the group earlier in the week.
Fan-filmed video footage of the Oklahoma concert can be seen below. Also available are photos of the performance.
Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band's most recent lineup.
On Wednesday, Chris released a statement to Mike Gaube's Headbangers announcing his retirement from the music industry.
He wrote: "At the beginning of the year, I sent an email to [RATT's] management that I would not be renewing my contract for 2020. After playing music in some form for 25 years, I've retired from the industry."
Sanders's statement came just one day after Pearcy said in a radio interview that Chris was "missing in action."
Speaking with Cameron Buchholtz of the KATT Rock 100.5 FM radio station, the singer said about Chris: He's a little M.I.A. right now, so… It's not concerning at all — it's not a big issue."
RATT is rumored to be joining forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour this summer, with the official announcement expected tomorrow (Monday, February 24).
RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.
2020 is the year of the RAT(t) and so was 1984.
Thank You! RATT at Sugar Creek Casino/Hinton, OK. You kicked Ass last night. www.therattpack.com Pics: #misstruthadare 2020.
