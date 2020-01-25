RATT Is In The Studio

Long-running California rockers RATT appear to be working on their first new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.
Earlier today, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy tweeted out a couple of photos of him and bassist Juan Croucier in the studio, and he included the following caption: "In the @Juan_Croucier 'Cellar' studio yesterday (all I can see) and again today. Good week with band. Looks like we’ll be holed up there for awhile. @theRATTpack #studio #rattontour2020 #yearoftheratt"
Earlier this month, Pearcy told The Metal Voice that the band would go into the studio this year "to dabble in a few things. And we'll see what happens," he said. "We're always writing, so it'll be great to have some new music and do the tour. And things are really moving along just fine."
Asked if the plan is still for RATT to return to the "harder edge" of its first two or three albums with the new material, Stephen said: "Yes. Except you can't get by something like… I don't wanna do another 'Round [And Round]', but I should certainly want a catchy kind of a tune RATT is known for."
As for RATT's touring plans, Pearcy said: "2020, we're just gonna tour the planet. We're gonna play countries we've never played. It's 35 years later. And that's what we're doing. We have a bunch of festivals overseas. And we'll announce the U.S. package tour soon enough."
During the interview, Stephen also revealed that a new RATT best-of compilation will be coming out soon.
In January 2019, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remembering the words to some of the band's biggest hits.
RATT's current lineup includes Pearcy and Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).
Photo credit: Joe Schaeffer
