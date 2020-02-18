RATT Guitarist CHRIS SANDERS Is 'Missing In Action,' Says STEPHEN PEARCY

Stephen Pearcy says that Chris Sanders is "missing in action," one day after it was reported that the RATT guitarist was fired from the group.

Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band, which also features Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

On Monday, Metal Sludge reported a rumor that Sanders had been dismissed from the veteran hard rock act, and Pearcy was asked about it earlier today (Tuesday, February 18) in an interview with Cameron Buchholtz of the KATT Rock 100.5 FM radio station.

Speaking about RATT's current lineup, the singer said (hear audio below): "There is Jordan Ziff, our lead guitar player; Juan Croucier, bass; Pete Holmes, drums; myself; and our guitar player was Chris. He's a little M.I.A. right now, so… It's not concerning at all — it's not a big issue."

During the same chat, Pearcy confirmed that RATT is working on its first new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.

"We're demoing out stuff," he said. "We're working at Juan's place. I work at another studio, and he works at his. And, yeah, we just started the writing process. It takes months — it takes as long as it takes."

According to Stephen, the chances of RATT releasing a new album in 2020 are relatively small, mostly "because we already have a full schedule," he said. "And on that note, we want this record, which will be our tenth, to be the best thing we've ever done, and not look at it like putting out a record just to put out a record."

Asked how the new RATT songs are shaping up, Pearcy said: "Great. If there's one thing we don't have, it's a lack of ideas and songs. A couple of months back, I was already up to a dozen, 15 songs, and you break 'em down to your best eight, your best four, and that's pretty much my process."

Although Stephen didn't directly address the rumor that RATT will be joining forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. run of shows this year, he did confirm that the band's summer touring plans will be officially announced next Monday, February 24.

In January 2019, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remembering the words to some of the band's biggest hits.

