RATT: All 2020 Shows Are Being Rescheduled For Next Year

All of RATT's previously announced shows in 2020 are being rescheduled for next year.

The veteran California rockers announced the postponement of their live activities in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "For the health and safety of our fans and those involved with the production of RATT concerts; shows scheduled for the 2020 calendar will be rescheduled for 2021."

RATT was slated to hit the road in North America this summer part of "The Big Rock Summer Tour" with CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER.

Guitarist Chris Sanders quit RATT earlier this year. He joined the band in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the group's current lineup, which features singer Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER).

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

