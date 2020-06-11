Rapper POST MALONE Reveals His Favorite Heavy Metal Bands

Rapper Post Malone made a surprise guest appearance during a live video chat Wednesday (June 10) between MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and Ellefson's business partner Thom Hazaert. Asked to name his favorite metal bands, Post Malone, a lifelong rock fan, said: "I'd say y'all. I mean, MEGADETH has gotta be the best for me. I love MEGADETH, I love METALLICA… I love… Fuck, man. So much shit… I love PANTERA. I got to meet Phil [Anselmo] backstage at a show, and he's a cool-ass dude, and he talks like this [adopts a deep voice]. I'm, like, dude, it's gotta hurt to talk [like that], but he's still fucking got it."

Post Malone has made no secret of his love for metal, from his "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott tattoo to his 2019 collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne on the hit single "Take What You Want". He also made an appearance last November at SLAYER's final show in Los Angeles, where he had a chance to hang with Anselmo, who posted a pic with the rapper, captioning it: "New blood meets old blood... it was a real pleasure to meet @postmalone , genuine & genuinely nice kid. The nieces & nephews are definitely jealous."

Post has previously said that he taught himself how to play guitar from watching YouTube videos, and was inspired by bands like AC/DC and METALLICA.

Last month, Ellefson's solo project ELLEFSON released its cover of the Post Malone track "Over Now". The track will appear on ELLEFSON's as-yet-untitled debut album, tentatively due in October.

ELLEFSON's version of "Over Now" was produced by Ellefson, Hazaert and guitarist Andy Martongelli, engineered and mixed by Allessio Garavello, with vocals engineered by Richard Easterling and Matt LaPlant (NONPOINT, SKINDRED), and featuring cover art by Melody Myers (ALTITUDES AND ATTITUDES, ESCAPE THE FATE). The track is described in a press release as "a heavy reimagining of the R&B-flavored Posty favorite" (co-written with Tommy Lee), also featuring drummer Paolo Caridi, and guest background vocals by former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist and frequent Ellefson/Hazaert collaborator Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Ellefson said about his cover of "Over Now": "We're all fans of Posty, and he's also been a huge fan of MEGADETH and all things metal. Aside from being a great song for any genre, our cover of 'Over Now' is our way of showing our mutual admiration and paying homage to our friend.

He continued: "The old adage used to be that if you could strip a song down to just an acoustic guitar and a vocal, you probably had a great song. But times have changed now, that if you can take a song from another genre, and seamlessly transform it to a completely different genre, it just proves what a great song it really is. And it's a cool dynamic, as he's a pop, R&B and hip-hop guy who dips into rock and metal, and we're rock and metal guys who have dipped into pop, R&B and hip-hop, collaborating with DMC on 'Sleeping Giants', etc. So, I think this really just pushes that whole idea of exploration forward."

