RANDY RHOADS Photo Book To Feature Introduction By OZZY OSBOURNE And Epilogue By TOM MORELLO

Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin has teamed up with Rufus Publications for the publication of "Randy Rhoads By Ross Halfin", a celebration of one of the most influential hard rock/heavy metal guitarists of all time. This extensive 280-page coffee-table book features many classic and unseen shots of the former OZZY OSBOURNE and QUIET RIOT guitarist chosen by Ross from his personal archive.

Measuring 240mm by 340mm, "Randy Rhoads By Ross Halfin" contains hundred of beautiful images and features an exclusive introduction by Ozzy Osbourne and an epilogue by Rhoads fan, guitarist Tom Morello.

The book will be available in three editions:

* The standard book

240mm by 340mm, 280-page hardback book with printed cover and cloth slipcase - £99.00

* The Deluxe Signed Leather Edition

240mm by 340mm, 280-page hardback book with blue leather cover, lenticular and white leather slipcase. Numbered 1 to 500. Personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne and Ross Halfin - £299.00

* The Super Deluxe Edition

Measuring 297mm by 420mm, this 280-page hardback book with blue leather cover and 3D lenticular comes in a special blue slipcase and outer presentation box with three numbered giclee prints. Numbered 1 to 150. Personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne and Ross Halfin £666.00. This edition is physically larger than the previous two editions.

Pre-orders start Wednesday, May 12 at 3 p.m. U.K. time.

Halfin announced the completion of "Randy Rhoads By Ross Halfin" in a tweet on March 7. He wrote: "Just finished this today . My new book on Randy Rhoads which will be coming soon via Rufus Books . I've gone through my archive to uncover loads of never before seen photos and I hope some very nice surprises for you . #rosshalfin #randyrhoads"

Rhoads's bandmate in Ozzy's group, bassist Rudy Sarzo, gave the book his stamp of approval, tweeting: "@RossHalfin was not only our unofficial band photographer but also a tour bus mate, a trusted confidant and an awesome Hang. He had photographic access to Ozzy's world like no one else. I'm really looking forward to his book."

Rhoads and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

In his "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" special, Ozzy stated about first meeting Rhoads after his departure from BLACK SABBATH: "I knew instinctively that he was something extra special. He was like a gift from God — we worked so well together. Randy and I were like a team.

"One thing that he gave to me was hope, he gave me a reason for carrying on," Ozzy added. "He had patience with me, which was great. He was great to work with. He pulled the best out of me. We had a lot of fun."

Rhoads's death had a tremendous impact on Osbourne's life. "I lost a dear friend in my life — I miss him terribly," Ozzy said. "I just bathed my wounds with alcohol and drugs."

"The day that Randy Rhoads died was the day a part of me died," he added.

