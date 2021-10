RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN To Embark On 'I Hate Kids' 2022 European Solo Tour

Till Lindemann, industrial metal genius, frontman and voice of RAMMSTEIN, and three-time ECHO Award winner, will embark on a solo European tour, dubbed "Ich Hasse Kinder" (English translation: "I Hate Kids"), in January.

So far, the following shows have been announced:

Jan. 18 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Stereo Plaza

Jan. 20 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ EXPO-Aréna

Jan. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena

Jan. 23 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tondiraba Ice Hall

Jan. 26 - Novossibirsk, Russia @ Mvk "Novosibirsk Ekspotsentr"

Jan. 28 - Moscow, Russia @ Adrenaline Stadium

This past June, Lindemann released a short movie titled "Ich Hasse Kinder". The film, which was directed by Serghey Grey and produced by Lindemann and Anar Reiband, can be seen below.

The "Ich Hasse Kinder" short movie arrived a month after the release of Till's single of the same name. In May, Lindemann also issued a music video for the orchestral version of his "Lubimiy Gorod" solo single, sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture "Devyatayev", which came out in late April. Translated as "Beloved Town", the piano-led ballad was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

"Devyatayev", directed by Timur Bekmambetov, is about the Soviet pilot Mikhail Devyatayev, who was captured by Germany during World War II. He leads an escape from a concentration camp on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea by hijacking an aircraft.

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), released a concert film, "Live In Moscow", on May 21 on Blu-ray. The set includes professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

Last November, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."

This past February, RAMMSTEIN keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz confirmed that the band recorded a new studio album during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last October, RAMMSTEIN revealed that it had returned to La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France. At the time, the band wrote in a social media post: "Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany.