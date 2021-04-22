RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Releases Russian-Language Solo Single

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann has released a new solo single. The piano-led ballad, sung entirely in Russian, is titled "Любимый город", which translated to "Favorite City", and was composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky, with lyrics by Evgenij Dolmatovskij.

As previously reported, LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), will release a concert film, "Live In Moscow", on May 21 on Blu-ray. The set will include professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

Last November, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."

This past February, RAMMSTEIN keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz confirmed that the band recorded a new studio album during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last October, RAMMSTEIN revealed that it had returned to La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France. At the time, the band wrote in a social media post: "Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany.

