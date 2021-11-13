RAMMSTEIN's New Album To Arrive Before Launch Of 2022 World Tour

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe has confirmed that the band's already completed new album will be released before the launch of the group's next world tour.

The German industrial metallers are scheduled to kick off the European leg of the band's 2022 tour on May 15 in Prague, Czech Republic. A North American stadium run will begin on August 21 in Montreal and end on October 4 in Mexico City.

Asked in a new interview with Spot On News if he can reveal something about RAMMSTEIN's new LP, Kruspe, who is promoting the latest effort from his EMIGRATE project, said: "The album is expected to be released next year before the tour."

Last month, RAMMSTEIN drummer Christoph Schneider said that European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet was one of the first people to hear a song from the band's upcoming album.

A year and a half ago, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was then moved to the summer of 2021 before being postponed once again, this time to the summer of 2022.

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

EMIGRATE's fourth LP, "The Persistence Of Memory", was released on November 5.