RAMMSTEIN's 10-City North American Tour To Be Officially Announced This Week

German industrial veterans RAMMSTEIN have revealed more details of their 2020 North American tour. After sharing a graphic of the continent with various states and provinces highlighted, RAMMSTEIN has now posted a video (see below) featuring rapid-fire flashes of 10 cities, each with a corresponding graphic of a stadium or arena.

The official RAMMSTEIN North American tour announcement is expected in the next day or two, with tickets going on sale at the end of the week.

RAMMSTEIN 2020 tour cities:

* Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

* Mexico City, Mexico

* Minneapolis, Minnesota

* Los Angeles, California

* San Antonio, Texas

* Chicago, Illinois

* Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* Foxborough, Massachusetts

* Washington D.C.

* East Rutherford, New Jersey

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out last May via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Kruspe told Metal Wani about the making of the band's new album: "Well, when I thought to do another RAMMSTEIN record, I was like, 'No, I'm going to do that. I'm not going through more suffering.' That was four years ago. But what we did in the beginning is we said 'Let's get together and try to come up with three or four songs.' We didn't really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, 'Wow, it's actually very good. Things have changed.' All of a sudden, there's a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started. Then I felt, like, 'What would interest me on a new RAMMSTEIN record?' I thought, 'Every time people talk RAMMSTEIN, it's about fire. It's all about the show.' Nobody talks about the music anymore for RAMMSTEIN, and it kind of bothered me. I was thinking, 'I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.' That was my goal, or our goal."

RAMMSTEIN will embark on a European stadium tour this spring. The trek will kick off in May and include shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Photo credit: Jens Koch

