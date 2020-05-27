RAMMSTEIN To Reschedule North American Tour For 2021

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have postponed their 2020 North American stadium tour. The trek was due to kick off on August 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and conclude on September 27 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Earlier today, RAMMSTEIN released the following statement: "Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone's health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour. We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021."
Last week, RAMMSTEIN announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The trek was originally slated to take place this summer but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.
RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.
Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour. We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021. More information: https://t.co/PvrCAR5iiH #Rammstein pic.twitter.com/8PzOUNPqp1
— Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) May 27, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).