RAMMSTEIN Singer TILL LINDEMANN In ICU With COVID-19

March 27, 2020 0 Comments

RAMMSTEIN Singer TILL LINDEMANN In ICU With COVID-19

According to German newspaper Bild, RAMMSTEIN singer Till Lindemann is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On March 15, Till and his LINDEMANN band performed a concert in Moscow. Upon his return to his home country of Germany, he was hospitalized with an extremely high fever and he later tested positive for coronavirus. He was immediately sent to intensive care and placed under quarantine.

The 57-year-old Till, who was in critical condition, is now said to be feeling better and his life is no longer in danger.

There have been more than 549,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 24,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

As of Wednesday morning, Germany had nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the fifth-highest figure worldwide, with 171 deaths.

According to the Washington Post, fewer Germans who are diagnosed with the coronavirus are dying compared to other countries. In Germany, only 0.4 percent of the people who have tested positive for the virus have succumbed to COVID-19.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

California recently estimated that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) put its worst-case scenario at 1.7 million COVID-19 deaths in America.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).