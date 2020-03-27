RAMMSTEIN Singer TILL LINDEMANN In ICU With COVID-19

According to German newspaper Bild, RAMMSTEIN singer Till Lindemann is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On March 15, Till and his LINDEMANN band performed a concert in Moscow. Upon his return to his home country of Germany, he was hospitalized with an extremely high fever and he later tested positive for coronavirus. He was immediately sent to intensive care and placed under quarantine.

The 57-year-old Till, who was in critical condition, is now said to be feeling better and his life is no longer in danger.

There have been more than 549,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 24,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

As of Wednesday morning, Germany had nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the fifth-highest figure worldwide, with 171 deaths.

According to the Washington Post, fewer Germans who are diagnosed with the coronavirus are dying compared to other countries. In Germany, only 0.4 percent of the people who have tested positive for the virus have succumbed to COVID-19.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

California recently estimated that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) put its worst-case scenario at 1.7 million COVID-19 deaths in America.

