RAMMSTEIN Singer, PAIN/HYPOCRISY Mainman Pull The Plug On Their LINDEMANN Collaboration

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), has called it quits.

Earlier today, the following statement was posted on the LINDEMANN social media: "As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Lindemann and Tägtgren are currently working on a final joint release, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021.

"Till Lindemann will be active under the name 'Lindemann' within a new set up in the future."

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

A year ago, Till told Kerrang! that there was a good chance LINDEMANN would work on a third album. "Actually, Peter wrote a really good instrumental that's waiting for lyrics," he said. "So the door is open already."

On the topic of "F & M", Till revealed that it was originally intended for the stage.

"We were writing for the theater originally, writing three songs for the director of a production of 'Hansel And Gretel', by the Brothers Grimm," he said. "It was a perfect topic [for us] — morbid and brutal but very romantic. We were writing music on demand to fit with the piece, and so, of course, the lyrics were in German, because the theater company was based in Hamburg. It was fun."

Tägtgren told Australia's Heavy that there was no shortage of ideas for LINDEMANN's second album. "We are constantly writing," he explained. "The Internet is a really big help. Till will have an idea and send it to me on SMS or whatever, and I kind of trigger off that and start writing a song off that. Or sometimes it is the other way — I have an idea and send it to him and he triggers Till. Today that is easy. Then we catch up and do the vocals in my studio, so there was a few trips to do this album. He flies in from Berlin — that's like one hour on the plane and then two hours on the train — and he is at my place. There are always gaps here and there though… when you have to take a break to have a shower or brush your teeth… but we come back."

