RAMMSTEIN Says TILL LINDEMANN Tested Negative For COVID-19

March 27, 2020 0 Comments

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have shot down a report that singer Till Lindemann has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Earlier today, German newspaper Bild reported that Lindemann was in intensive care in a Berlin hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Several hours after the Bild report was published, RAMMSTEIN posted a message on the band's social media clarifying Lindemann's condition and denying that he was infected with the new coronavirus.

RAMMSTEIN's statement reads: "Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band's doctor's advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus."

Lindemann had reportedly returned to Berlin last week after a performance in Moscow, upon which he suffered from a lung infection as well as fever, prompting his stay in intensive care.

There have been more than 549,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 24,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

As of Wednesday morning, Germany had nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the fifth-highest figure worldwide, with 171 deaths.

