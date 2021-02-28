RAMMSTEIN Recorded New Studio Album During Pandemic

RAMMSTEIN keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz has confirmed that the band has recorded a new studio album during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Motor.de, he said: "The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity. We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."

Last October, RAMMSTEIN revealed that it had returned to La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France. At the time, the band wrote in a social media post: "Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band's tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

Last May, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour.

The 25th-anniversary edition of RAMMSTEIN's debut album, "Herzeleid", was made available in December via Vertigo/UMe. "Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)" features the album's original track listing on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound was made available digitally. In addition, there was a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, was also responsible for the "Anniversary Edition" packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

