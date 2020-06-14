RAMMSTEIN Is Working On New Music During Coronavirus Pandemic

RAMMSTEIN is using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

The news of possible new material from the German industrial metallers was broken by the band's drummer, Christoph Schneider, during an appearance Saturday (June 13) on the "Rodeo Radio" podcast, which airs on Germany's Radio Bob!

Asked by the show host what the members of RAMMSTEIN are doing to keep themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Schneider revealed that he and his bandmates recently got together and broached the idea of composing new music. "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs," he said (see video below). Asked if that means that there will be a new RAMMSTEIN album in the not-too-distant future, Christoph said: "We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet."

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

Last month, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour which was due to kick off on August 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and conclude on September 27 in Mexico City, Mexico. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The trek was originally slated to take place this summer but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.

