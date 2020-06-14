RAMMSTEIN Is Working On New Music During Coronavirus Pandemic

June 14, 2020 0 Comments

RAMMSTEIN Is Working On New Music During Coronavirus Pandemic

RAMMSTEIN is using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

The news of possible new material from the German industrial metallers was broken by the band's drummer, Christoph Schneider, during an appearance Saturday (June 13) on the "Rodeo Radio" podcast, which airs on Germany's Radio Bob!

Asked by the show host what the members of RAMMSTEIN are doing to keep themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic, Schneider revealed that he and his bandmates recently got together and broached the idea of composing new music. "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs," he said (see video below). Asked if that means that there will be a new RAMMSTEIN album in the not-too-distant future, Christoph said: "We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet."

RAMMSTEIN's seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band's first studio disc since 2009's "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

Last month, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour which was due to kick off on August 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and conclude on September 27 in Mexico City, Mexico. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The trek was originally slated to take place this summer but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.

++ NEWS! ++
EN: What are Rammstein doing during Corona times? Meeting each other to work on new songs!

DE: Was macht Rammstein während der Corona-Zeit? Zusammen arbeiten an neuen Songs!

Taken from the Radio Rodeo interview with Christoph Schneider - 13.06.2020
► https://www.radiobob.de/rodeo-radio

Posted by Rammstein Belgium on Saturday, June 13, 2020


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).